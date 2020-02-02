ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 28th anniversary of foundation
Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions
Group of servicemen and war volunteers awarded with medals, orders on Army Day
Armenia honors her military heroes on Army Day
Pashinyan reveals intelligence had briefed on top judge’s attempts to collude and “render services”
Constitutional Court President elected in Parliament through fraud – PM Pashinyan
Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE
PM Pashinyan orders creation of special governmental commission on preventing coronavirus in Armenia
Armenia discusses evacuation option of citizens from China
Armenia bans imports of animal products from China
Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE MG Co-chairs issue joint statement
France one of main guarantors of peaceful negotiations for NK conflict settlement – Macron
ECHR judgment: Azerbaijan authorities responsible for torture, death of Armenian captive in 2010
Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial
Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
PM Pashinyan attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting in Almaty
Armenia offers condolences to Turkey after deadly earthquake
France ratifies protocol on readmission agreement signed with Armenia
HSBC considering exit from Armenia, Greece, Oman, Turkey – Reuters
Armenian cenbank responds to Reuters article on HSBC revision plans
Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens
Armenia economic activity index grows 7,8%
Armenia’s top 1000 taxpayers pay by 13% more taxes
Serzh Sargsyan indictment approved and sent to court
Ex-NSS head committed suicide on “very personal” motive, next-of-kin demands privacy
German MP Karin Strenz stripped from immunity amid probe into Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal
Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Footballer of the Year in Armenia for 9th time