ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 28th anniversary of foundation

Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions

Group of servicemen and war volunteers awarded with medals, orders on Army Day

Armenia honors her military heroes on Army Day

Pashinyan reveals intelligence had briefed on top judge’s attempts to collude and “render services”

Constitutional Court President elected in Parliament through fraud – PM Pashinyan

Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE

PM Pashinyan orders creation of special governmental commission on preventing coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia discusses evacuation option of citizens from China

Armenia bans imports of animal products from China

Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE MG Co-chairs issue joint statement

France one of main guarantors of peaceful negotiations for NK conflict settlement – Macron

ECHR judgment: Azerbaijan authorities responsible for torture, death of Armenian captive in 2010

Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

PM Pashinyan attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting in Almaty

Armenia offers condolences to Turkey after deadly earthquake

France ratifies protocol on readmission agreement signed with Armenia

HSBC considering exit from Armenia, Greece, Oman, Turkey – Reuters

Armenian cenbank responds to Reuters article on HSBC revision plans

Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens

Armenia economic activity index grows 7,8%

Armenia’s top 1000 taxpayers pay by 13% more taxes

Serzh Sargsyan indictment approved and sent to court

Ex-NSS head committed suicide on “very personal” motive, next-of-kin demands privacy

German MP Karin Strenz stripped from immunity amid probe into Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Footballer of the Year in Armenia for 9th time