Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the draft decision on abolishing visa requirements for the citizens of Serbia.

During today’s Cabinet meeting deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts said on October 25, 2019 the government of Serbia adopted a unilateral decision to abolish visa requirements for the Armenian citizens holding ordinary passports. This decision came into force on November 2, 2019.

The Armenian government’s today’s decision will enter into force on the tenth day after its official publication.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the adoption of this decision. “It’s a good decision, and I think that this trend of eliminating visa regime with different countries is a good reaction for our country”, the PM said.

In response the deputy FM said Armenia currently has a visa-free regime with 63 states, adding that in line with this the launch of talks on setting visa-free regime with the EU remains a priority for the Armenian foreign ministry.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan