Medal for Combat Service bestowed on private soldier Garik Vardanyan posthumously by Presidential decree
We should involve international organizations more vigorously in Armenia’s development - Armenian President says
PM Karapetyan, heads of concerned agencies discuss investment project packages submitted by Gegharkunik province
Armenia’s PM, Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan discuss trilateral cooperation prospects
January 9. 2017
President Sargsyan takes part in year-end session of YSU board of trustees
December 23. 2016
Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia
December 23. 2016
PM Karapetyan gets acquainted with ICT sector’s short-term and long-term development
proposals
December 23. 2016
Upper Lars checkpoint operates normally
January 13. 2017
Armenia’s Government ready to discuss any program on re-launch of Nairit Plant
January 13. 2017
Government receives proposals on creating national carrier
January 13. 2017
140 priority issues exist in Government’s action plan
January 12. 2017
Vanadzor-Dilijan highway partly covered with clear ice
January 16. 2017
National Geographic includes Armenia in list of cities offering best food
January 13. 2017
Annual emissions in Yerevan to be cut by 20.6%
January 13. 2017
National Security Service uncovers diploma fraud, three rectors indicted
January 13. 2017
Voting on constitutional changes interrupted in Turkey’s Parliament by fights between
lawmakers
January 12. 2017
Turkey’s Parliament adopts first two articles of constitutional changes
January 11. 2017
Turkish, Russian FMs discuss Syria ceasefire
January 11. 2017
Turkey’s Central Bank attempts to save national currency
January 10. 2017
At least 32 killed in Boeing cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
January 16. 2017
FM Kurz presents Austrian Chairmanship priorities in OSCE
January 12. 2017
Trump hopes for normalization of relations with Putin
January 11. 2017
Kremlin warns new possible US sanctions will harm global economy
January 11. 2017
Hrant Dink memorial events to be held worldwide
January 13. 2017
Many works being done in Ukraine to preserve Armenian historical heritage – designer Hayk
Avanesyan
January 9. 2017
Award ceremony held at Artsakh President’s Residence
December 29. 2016
NKR President holds meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament
December 27. 2016
Armenian-Iranian modern art exhibition opened in Tehran
January 9. 2017
Richard Clayderman to perform live in Yerevan
January 9. 2017
“Last Christmas” – George Michael dead at 53
December 26. 2016
Vigen Chaldranyan appointed creative director of Pan-Armenian (Hamazgayin) Theatre after Sos
Sargsyan
December 19. 2016
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Premier League December Goal of the Month
January 13. 2017
International media outlets weigh in on Mkhitaryan’s Armenia snub
December 28. 2016
Mourinho comments on relations with Mkhitaryan
December 28. 2016
“Blessed and thankful” – Andre Spight on being named best basketball player of Armenia
December 26. 2016
Adele suspends music career
November 25. 2016
Biggest supermoon to be observed overnight November 13-14
November 12. 2016
Singles Day: Alibaba closes in on record sales
November 11. 2016
Flashback: Watch 'The Simpsons' predict President Trump 16 years ago
November 9. 2016
Conditions must be created for qualified IT professionals to stay in Armenia
December 24. 2016
Facebook bug 'kills' users in 'terrible error'
November 12. 2016
ISTC will further push Armenian IT development
November 10. 2016
Ucom launches sales of new numbers with 044 prefix
November 9. 2016