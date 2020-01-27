Constitutional Court President elected in Parliament through fraud – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims that he has an undeniable fact that Hrayr Tovmasyan has been elected President of the Constitutional Court in the Parliament through fraud.

“When it was clear to the Constitutional Court President that the leadership is not going to hide the frauds made by him, at that period he started searching for some protections for him at the political field, and this whole process reached its culmination in April-May-June period. These protections were directed against the state interests of Armenia. As a result criminal cases were filed, the most important and the greatest discovery took place: factual, proved and undeniable fact that the election of the CC President in the Parliament took place through fraud, the CC President was elected by fraud”, Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

The PM said there have been two logics – to use that fact and take the Constitutional Court under control or be principled and move on the direction of legal solutions.

He noted that Armenia should not have a “puppet” Constitutional Court. “Three persons today know all this information with all its details. Two out of these three today are not only an opposition, but also act from obvious hostile positions against the current leadership and me because there are some questions relating to them”, the PM said.

During a press conference on January 25 in the town of Kapan PM Nikol Pashinyan said today Armenia doesn’t have a Constitutional Court envisaged by the Constitution. “The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia envisages that the CC President should be elected by the Constitutional Court from within its composition, but today we have a Constitutional Court elected by the Parliament, and now it turns out that the Parliament elected CC President, according to the official charge, as a result of official fraud. The Constitutional Court has been occupied by a person and a group as a result of the official fraud”, the PM said, adding that the government will take all necessary actions to solve this situation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan