France ratifies protocol on readmission agreement signed with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. France has ratified the protocol on implementing the agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia on the readmission of persons residing without authorization, the French migration service said.

“France has ratified the protocol signed between the French and Armenian governments in Paris on October 27, 2016 on implementing the “Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia on the readmission of persons residing without authorization” signed in Brussels on April 19, 2013”, the statement says.

Armenia’s Migration Service said the protocol defines the technical details, timeframes of the readmission process and the cooperation format. Armenia has ratified that protocol on September 14, 2017.

