Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Sweden informed the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU on January 31 about finishing the domestic procedures for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Armenian foreign ministry Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration