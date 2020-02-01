Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
13:45, 1 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Sweden informed the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU on January 31 about finishing the domestic procedures for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Armenian foreign ministry Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
