Armenia honors her military heroes on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, joined by Cabinet members, other officials and Catholicos Garegin II, visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of Army Day to pay homage to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country.

The officials laid flowers at the graves of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, commander Andranik Ozanian and at the memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan