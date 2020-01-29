Armenia’s top 1000 taxpayers pay by 13% more taxes

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The taxes paid by the top 1000 taxpayers of Armenia in 2019 amounted to 1 trillion and 61 billion AMD, which is a rise of 122 billion AMD (13%) against 2018, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the PM, the increase of the taxes paid in 2019 against 2017 is 254 billion AMD or 31%.

In 2019 the top 10 taxpayers paid 257 billion AMD taxes, which is an increase of 23 billion (10%) against 2018.

191 companies paid over 1 billion taxes in 2019, while this number was 166 in 2018 and 141 in 2017.

361 companies paid over 500 million AMD taxes in 2019, while this number was 320 in 2018 and 285 in 2017.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan