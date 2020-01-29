Serzh Sargsyan indictment approved and sent to court

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution has approved the indictment of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan and it has been sent to the Yerevan First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction, General Prosecution spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

The former president was charged with embezzlement in December 2019 and a court imposed a signature bond as bail. Former agriculture minister Sergo Karapetyan, businessman Barsegh Beglaryan and several others are also charged in the same case. Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through the businessman.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan