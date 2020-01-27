Group of servicemen and war volunteers awarded with medals, orders on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding a group of servicemen and war volunteers on the occasion of the Army Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the prime minister’s petition.

The servicemen and war volunteers were awarded with medals and orders for their contribution to the defense of the homeland and for the bravery and dedication shown during the military service.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world will celebrate the 28th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces’ establishment on January 28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan