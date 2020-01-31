URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is suspending the visa-free entry regime for Chinese nationals effective February 1 until March 31 over the coronovirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

The World Health Organization has declared on January 30 that the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 213 people in China now constitutes a global public health emergency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan