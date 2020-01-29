Armenia discusses evacuation option of citizens from China

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts held a meeting on January 29 with Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Ambassador Erlong underscored China’s readiness to continue closely cooperating with Armenia in the direction of solving the various problems associated with the coronavirus spread, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting the sides comprehensively addressed the problems faced by Armenian citizens who are currently in China’s Hubei province – the epicenter of the outbreak – and the steps to address these problems.

Deputy FM Adonts said that the Armenian Embassy in China is in constant contact with the nearly 400 Armenian citizens who are currently living in different provinces in China and who are registered at the embassy, 7 of whom are currently in Hubei.

The Armenian Embassy is also taking all possible measures in the direction of responding to the Armenian nationals’ questions and problems.

Adonts added that the Armenian foreign ministry and the Armenian Embassy in China are maintaining continuous contact with the Chinese authorities and other partner countries and their embassies regarding the issue of evacuating the Armenian nationals.

