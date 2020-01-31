Armenia economic activity index grows 7,8%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index of Armenia grew 7,8% in 2019 January-December compared to the previous year, the Statistics Committee said in a report.

During the reporting period the volume of industrial output grew 9%, the gross agricultural production dropped 4,2%, construction grew 4,6% and trade turnover grew 8,9%. Volume of services grew 15%.

Consumer price index increased 1,4%, while the industrial product price index 0,5%.

Electricity production dropped 1,9%. Average monthly wages grew 5,8% - totaling 182750 drams (8,4% increase in public sector and 3,8% increase in private sector).

The volume of foreign trade turnover grew 10,4% (exports grew 9,4% and imports grew 10,8%).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan