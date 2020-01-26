Armenia offers condolences to Turkey after deadly earthquake

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has extended condolences to the victims of the powerful earthquake in Turkey.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims following yesterday's terrible #earthquake in #Elazıg & wish speedy recovery to the injured and rehabilitation of affected areas of #Turkey”, the Armenian foreign ministry tweeted on January 25.

31 people are dead and 1500 were injured in the quake, according to latest reports.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan