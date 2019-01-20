ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
‘Possible summit between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan' under consideration – OSCE MG Co-Chairs issue statement after France meeting
Artsakh’s FM highlights full participation of Stepanakert in NK conflict settlement negotiations
Parliament condemns 1990 Baku Pogroms, other discrimination-based violence all around the world
Russian Foreign Ministry sends a note to Azerbaijani embassy over discriminatory treatment towards Russian citizens in Azerbaijan
Armenia ranked “free” in Freedom on the Net 2018
New parliament chooses Nikol Pashinyan to remain Prime Minister
Putin congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
Trump congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan re-appointed deputy PMs
11 ministers re-appointed in Armenian Cabinet
Pashinyan’s first deputy installed as Speaker of Parliament at confirmation hearing
Prosperous Armenia gets opposition’s Deputy Speaker seat with 108 votes
Lena Nazaryan and Alen Simonyan elected Vice Speakers of Parliament
Armenian Parliament elects chairs of 11 standing committees
First ever Turkish-language travel guide for Armenia published in Turkey
Calls on 2nd referendum on Brexit rise