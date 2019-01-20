ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

‘Possible summit between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan' under consideration – OSCE MG Co-Chairs issue statement after France meeting

Artsakh’s FM highlights full participation of Stepanakert in NK conflict settlement negotiations

Parliament condemns 1990 Baku Pogroms, other discrimination-based violence all around the world

Russian Foreign Ministry sends a note to Azerbaijani embassy over discriminatory treatment towards Russian citizens in Azerbaijan

Armenia ranked “free” in Freedom on the Net 2018

New parliament chooses Nikol Pashinyan to remain Prime Minister

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

Trump congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan re-appointed deputy PMs

11 ministers re-appointed in Armenian Cabinet

Pashinyan’s first deputy installed as Speaker of Parliament at confirmation hearing

Prosperous Armenia gets opposition’s Deputy Speaker seat with 108 votes

Lena Nazaryan and Alen Simonyan elected Vice Speakers of Parliament

Armenian Parliament elects chairs of 11 standing committees

First ever Turkish-language travel guide for Armenia published in Turkey

Calls on 2nd referendum on Brexit rise