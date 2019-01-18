Armenian Parliament elects chairs of 11 standing committees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has elected the chairs of the 11 standing committees, reports Armenpress.

The voting started at 11:30 and ended at 13:30.

8 committees will be chaired by the ruling My Step faction, 2 by Prosperous Armenia and 1 by Bright Armenia factions.

The chairs of the standing committees are the followings:

My Step faction

Narek Zeynalyan – committee on healthcare and social affairs

Ruben Rubinyan – committee on foreign affairs

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and sport affairs

Arman Yeghoyan – committee on European integration affairs

Andranik Kocharyan – committee on defense and security affairs

Vladimir Vardanyan – committee on state-legal affairs

Varazdat Karapetyan – committee on territorial administration, local self-government, agriculture and nature protection affairs

Babken Tunyan – committee on economic affairs

Prosperous Armenia faction

Naira Zohrabyan – committee on human rights protection and public affairs

Mikayel Melkumyan – committee on regional and Eurasian integration affairs

Bright Armenia faction

Mane Tandilyan – committee on fiscal and budgetary affairs

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan