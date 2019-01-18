Armenian Parliament elects chairs of 11 standing committees
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has elected the chairs of the 11 standing committees, reports Armenpress.
The voting started at 11:30 and ended at 13:30.
8 committees will be chaired by the ruling My Step faction, 2 by Prosperous Armenia and 1 by Bright Armenia factions.
The chairs of the standing committees are the followings:
My Step faction
Narek Zeynalyan – committee on healthcare and social affairs
Ruben Rubinyan – committee on foreign affairs
Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and sport affairs
Arman Yeghoyan – committee on European integration affairs
Andranik Kocharyan – committee on defense and security affairs
Vladimir Vardanyan – committee on state-legal affairs
Varazdat Karapetyan – committee on territorial administration, local self-government, agriculture and nature protection affairs
Babken Tunyan – committee on economic affairs
Prosperous Armenia faction
Naira Zohrabyan – committee on human rights protection and public affairs
Mikayel Melkumyan – committee on regional and Eurasian integration affairs
Bright Armenia faction
Mane Tandilyan – committee on fiscal and budgetary affairs
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan