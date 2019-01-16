Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan re-appointed deputy PMs


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees according to which Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan have been re-appointed deputy Prime Ministers, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration