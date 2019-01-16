Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan re-appointed deputy PMs
YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees according to which Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan have been re-appointed deputy Prime Ministers, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:39 Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan re-appointed deputy PMs
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-01-19
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 16-01-19
- 15:49 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 15:48 Armenia nominates candidate for WHO Europe Director first time in history
- 15:46 Moscow expects progress in NK conflict settlement in 2019 – Russian FM
- 15:11 Russian military launches tank battle exercises in Armenia
- 15:05 Court expected to deliver Kocharyan arrest/bail verdict on January 18
- 15:00 New Mayor of Jerusalem visits Armenian Patriarchate
- 14:45 European Commission launches €13 billion infrastructure investment project for Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia
- 14:31 Bill on changing government’s composition not submitted to Parliament yet – Speaker Mirzoyan
- 14:28 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs begins in Paris
- 13:36 President Sarkissian proposes Mubadala Investment Company CEO to pay cognitive visit to Armenia
- 13:31 Parliamentary committee chair candidate vows higher attention to national minorities
- 13:28 Acting CSTO Secretary General congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 13:28 Government mulls replacing Diaspora Ministry with High Commissioner’s Office or Committee
- 13:24 Armenian market, brandy, carpets: “Madrilenians around the world” famous travel project releases report on Armenia
- 13:14 New parliament’s first heated clash: MP son defends ex-ambassador father’s name amid criticism, sparks noisy altercation
- 12:54 Kocharyan to submit another complaint to ECHR
- 12:38 Opposition lawmaker suggests parliamentary confirmation hearings for ambassador-designates, revision of Sargsyan-era appointees
- 12:13 Armenia, UAE to implement joint programs on environment protection
- 11:53 Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in France
- 11:40 Acting minister of education and science departs for US on working visit
- 11:28 President of Artsakh addresses message to participants of ARF World Congress
- 11:27 Korioun Khatchadourian appointed head of COAF Armenia
- 11:24 Mental hospital under criminal investigation for unlawful incarceration of healthy person
- 11:12 USHMM Early Warning Project ranks Turkey 8th among 162 countries with highest risk of committing new mass killings
- 10:45 ‘Brexit vote is bad news’ – European Parliament President
- 10:36 No drastic change will take place in Armenia’s foreign policy, says candidate for chairman of parliamentary committee
- 10:33 City of Moscow grants land for building first ever Armenian Catholic Church in Russian capital
- 10:30 Iranian Press TV’s journalist arrested in US
- 10:24 Head of UK Labor Party tables motion of no confidence after May defeat
- 10:20 Kurdish news media covers inaugural sitting of Armenian parliament as national minority MP chairs first sitting
- 10:00 Parliament to hold confirmation votes for committee chairs
- 09:56 ‘Risk of disorderly Brexit increases’, says EU’s Juncker
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 5206 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3467 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:32, 01.10.2019
Viewed 1781 times Importers abused individual luggage weight limit to smuggle vast amount of tomatoes from Turkey for commercial reasons, tax authorities warn of harsh measures
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1670 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan
15:21, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1567 times Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation