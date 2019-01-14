Pashinyan’s first deputy installed as Speaker of Parliament at confirmation hearing

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ararat Mirzoyan has been installed as Speaker of Parliament.

The ruling My Step Alliance nominated his candidacy and 131 MPs from 132 confirmed his candidacy during a secret vote. Only one ballot was declared invalid.

Mirzoyan served as First Deputy Prime Minister in the Pashinyan administration since spring of 2018.

