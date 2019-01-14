First ever Turkish-language travel guide for Armenia published in Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The first ever Turkish-language travel guide to Armenia has been published in Turkey jointly by the Support For Armenia-Turkey Normalization Process program, the EU and the foreign ministry of Sweden, Agos newspaper reported.

The guide features Armenia’s sightseeing locations and a glossary.

Alin Ozinyan, the manager of the program, has said that by publishing the guide they wanted “to tell Turkish tourists that the fact that the Armenian-Turkish border is closed as a result of economic sanctions by Turkey against Armenia and the absence of diplomatic relations cannot be a ban for visiting Armenia and having good impressions”.

The guide is also available for free download.

