Putin congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, the Kremlin’s press service reported.

In the cable sent to Pashinyan, Putin expressed hope that dialogue between Russia and Armenia will contribute to strengthening allied partnership.

“Russian President Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia,” the Kremlin said.

Putin, in particular, noted that relations between Russia and Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect and that the two countries have accumulated significant experience of productive cooperation in various sectors.

“I expect that our dialogue and joint constructive work will contribute to the further strengthening of the Russian-Armenian allied partnership, as well as advancing integration processes in the Eurasian territory. This, undoubtedly, is in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples,” Putin said in the cable.

