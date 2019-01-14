New parliament chooses Nikol Pashinyan to remain Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan has been re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia by President Armen Sarkissian, the president’s office said.

“In pursuance of paragraph 1, Article 149 of the Constitution, appoint Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister,” reads the order of the president.

By law, the President formally appoints Prime Minister the candidate of the parliamentary majority as soon as the first session of parliament begins after snap elections.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan