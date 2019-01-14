New parliament chooses Nikol Pashinyan to remain Prime Minister
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan has been re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia by President Armen Sarkissian, the president’s office said.
“In pursuance of paragraph 1, Article 149 of the Constitution, appoint Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister,” reads the order of the president.
By law, the President formally appoints Prime Minister the candidate of the parliamentary majority as soon as the first session of parliament begins after snap elections.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:42 Meeting of Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan held in Presidential Palace
- 13:36 Voting on electing Speaker of Parliament kicks off
- 13:14 Candidate for Speaker assures they will make Parliament broad platform for public discussions through hearings
- 12:52 Candidate for Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan says is going to make Parliament more initiating
- 12:33 New parliament chooses Nikol Pashinyan to remain Prime Minister
- 12:20 Nobel Prize-winning DNA pioneer stripped of honors over 'reprehensible' race comments
- 12:08 My Step faction to nominate Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM today
- 12:03 OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 11:44 Armenia’s Aronian to participate in upcoming Gibraltar International Chess Festival
- 11:32 Parliamentary majority nominates caretaker First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan for Speaker
- 11:21 MP Lilit Makunts says new Parliament will differ from previous ones with its constructive discussions
- 11:18 Kocharyan’s bail hearing expected today
- 11:10 Gas blast rocks residential building in Russia’s Rostov Region
- 11:07 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Paris
- 11:06 Multiple staffing changes at Pashinyan’s office as officials-turned-lawmakers take new office
- 11:03 Tourism Committee chair vacates position to assume parliamentary mandate
- 11:00 Several officials formally dismissed to take up new office in parliament
- 10:49 Armenian Church Catholicos delivers blessing to new parliament
- 10:42 President Sarkissian outlines priority issues facing new Parliament and state bodies
- 10:39 New judge named for Kocharyan arrest case following two judicial disqualifications
- 10:36 ‘Phase of fulfilling hopes and promises begins’ – President addresses new MPs
- 10:35 Cargo plane crashes in Iran
- 10:26 Pashinyan dismisses spokesperson
- 10:04 ‘Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds’ - Trump
- 10:03 Ex-ambassador appointed Chief of Staff of Constitutional Court
- 10:00 Inaugural session of VII Parliament of Armenia kicks off
- 09:46 Roads and weather update
- 09:43 K9s give all-clear in multiple addresses following bomb threat
- 09:40 MP Alen Simonyan plans to submit bill on electricity tariff to new Parliament
- 01.13-21:29 Yerevan law enforcement agencies respond to wave of false bomb threats Sunday evening
- 01.13-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 01.12-17:31 Four killed in Paris blast
- 01.12-16:29 Citizens protesting against release of former MP Manvel Grigoryan open Yerevan-Etchmiadzin highway
- 01.12-16:15 Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass closed for trailer trucks
- 01.12-16:05 Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan for pursuing international filmmakers for making a film in Artsakh
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 4968 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3197 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1616 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
15:32, 01.10.2019
Viewed 1606 times Importers abused individual luggage weight limit to smuggle vast amount of tomatoes from Turkey for commercial reasons, tax authorities warn of harsh measures
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1477 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan