Prosperous Armenia gets opposition’s Deputy Speaker seat with 108 votes

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers have installed Prosperous Armenia’s Vahe Enfiajyan as the opposition’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Enfiajyan was elected Deputy Speaker with 108 votes in favor.

The confirmation vote was held in a closed and secret format today.

130 MPs from the total of 132 cast ballots in the vote, and three ballots were declared invalid.

Mane Tandilyan, the candidate nominated by the other opposition party Lusavor Hayastan, garnered only 19 votes.

The ruling My Step Alliance has nominated MP Alen Simonyan and MP Lena Nazaryan to be the two Deputy Speakers. By law, one of the three seats of Deputy Speaker must go to the opposition, and Prosperous Armenia and Luminous Armenia parties had nominated their MPs Vahe Enfiajyan and Mane Tandilyan for the position.

During the January 14 inaugural sitting, lawmakers installed Ararat Mirzoyan as Speaker.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan