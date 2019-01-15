Lena Nazaryan and Alen Simonyan elected Vice Speakers of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing Vice Speakers of Parliament has been completed, reports Armenpress.

Based on the results, Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan from the ruling My Step faction have been elected Vice Speakers of Parliament.

124 MPs voted in favor of Lena Nazaryan’s candidacy, while three voted against.

109 MPs voted in favor of Alen Simonyan’s candidacy, with 20 against.

130 out of 132 MPs participated in the voting.

Vahe Enfiajyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia party has been elected the 3rd Vice Speaker of Parliament.

The first session of the Parliament of 7th convocation began on January 14.

Three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, are represented in the Parliament.

Yesterday Ararat Mirzoyan was elected Speaker of Parliament.

My Step faction has nominated MPs Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Speaker of Parliament. The third Vice Speaker must be a representative from one of the opposition factions. Prosperous Armenia opposition party nominated Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker, whereas the Bright Armenia nominated Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for the position.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan