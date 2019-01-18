Armenia ranked “free” in Freedom on the Net 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to the Freedom on the Net 2018 released by the Freedom House, Armenia has made a move in the ranking from “partly free” to “free”, reports Armenpress.

Political rights and civic freedoms have been taken into account during the calculation of points.

The report says internet freedom in Armenia improved after citizens effectively used social media platforms, communication apps, and live streaming to engender political change in April 2018. Online content and social media apps were not restricted during the reporting period. Digital activism and live streaming were essential to the Velvet Revolution’s effectiveness.

According to the report, internet access in Armenia continues to grow. Internet is ubiquitous in the capital, Yerevan, with most shopping malls, cafés, universities, and many schools providing free Wi-Fi access. There is also Wi-Fi connectivity in central areas of Yerevan, buses on certain public routes, the metro, some railway stations, and several taxis.

Freedom House presented the countries which made the biggest moves in the internet freedom in 2018.

