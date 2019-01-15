Parliament condemns 1990 Baku Pogroms, other discrimination-based violence all around the world

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The 7th National Assembly of Armenia has condemned the Baku pogroms of 1990, when Armenian residents of the Azerbaijani capital were targeted and murdered 29 years ago in January.

“During these days in 1990 the pogroms against the Armenians were happening in Baku. I think that our parliament, all lawmakers will together condemn this violence, and will also together reject all discrimination-based violence in all corners of the world . We, as a people that have faced this tragedy several times during our history, cannot tolerate no such violence against any national minority,” Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said during the session of parliament today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan