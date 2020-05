The Week in Headlines

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

‘ECHR decision is a ruling against Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia’ – Armenia MFA

ECHR ruling should become basis to eradicate hatred against Armenians in Azerbaijan – MFA Artsakh







We are committed to victorious contribution and message of Sardarapat and Artsakh – PM Pashinyan

We derive lessons from experience, achievements and failures of 1st Republic - President Sarkissian

Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates on Republic Day

Leadership of Armenia, Artsakh honor memories of Sardarapat Battle heroes

COVID-19: Armenia reports 251 new cases, 7 fatalities

We deal with 2nd wave of coronavirus – PM Pashinyan

We regret that health minister’s remarks gave rise to misunderstanding, political manipulation– spox







Armenia’s Institute of Molecular Biology plans to produce 1000-2000 coronavirus test kits daily

Afeyan’s Moderna signs new contracts for COVID-19 vaccine







‘Never try to speak to us in the language of force’: Artsakh President to Azerbaijan’s Aliyev







Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire







Articles about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian and aggressive policy published in The Washington Times







Ukraine ruling party MP calls on citizens to sign Armenian Genocide recognition petition

Yerevan billboards lit up in Georgian flag colors on national day







Armenia-Russia military cooperation is quite close – FM Lavrov







Armenian humanitarian mission ceremonially turns over de-mined lands to Aleppo government







Armenia-China visa waiver re-launched

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

Armenia, Artsakh are common security zone – PM Pashinyan meets with Artsakh’s President

‘We presented agenda of solidarity and unity’, says President of Artsakh

President of Artsakh presents changes in composition of government

President of Artsakh appoints new Police Chief

President of Artsakh makes new appointments

Samvel Avanesyan appointed minister of labor, social affairs and housing of Artsakh

Artsakh President appoints new Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism

Kamo Aghajanyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Artsakh

Samvel Babayan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh







Asteroid or man-made object – what sparkled in Armenian skies tonight?





California Governor denies Sassounian parole







Saro Mardiryan elected Deputy Mayor of France’s Alfortville