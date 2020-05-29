Samvel Babayan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Samvel Babayan has been appointed Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh, President Arayik Harutyunyan said today live on Facebook.

“We made the final decision yesterday in Yerevan. Before that Samvel Babayan has never made any hint in terms of holding any position, he is always ready for cooperation for the sake of the future of the country and its people. Yesterday I proposed him the position of the Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh”, Harutyunyan said. “I want to thank Samvel Babayan for assuming this important responsible duty at this difficult period”, he added.

Samvel Babayan is a military, state and political figure, a hero of Artsakh.

