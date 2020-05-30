Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May

Armenia-China visa waiver re-launched

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The visa waiver between Armenia and China will be re-launched starting June 1, the foreign ministry said.

The waiver was suspended when the coronavirus outbreak first began earlier this year.

The foreign ministry called on Armenian nationals to visit the country only in essential cases.

It said that anyone departing for China must file a health certificate and undergo a 14-day quarantine on their own expense in a designated area.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





