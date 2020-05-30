COVID-19: Armenia reports 251 new cases, 7 fatalities

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. 251 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8927.

20 people were discharged in the last day and the number of recoveries reached 3317.

The number of active cases stands at 5435.

7 people died from coronavirus-related complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 127. This number does not include the deaths of 48 other individuals infected with the virus, who health authorities say died from other pre-existing conditions.

