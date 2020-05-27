Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Samvel Avanesyan appointed minister of labor, social affairs and housing of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Samvel Avanesyan has been appointed minister of labor, social affairs and housing of the Republic of Artsakh.

The respective decree has been signed by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on May 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





