Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has commented on media reports which said that “a Nissan Patriot vehicle of an Armenian military base battalion commander was burnt from Azerbaijani gunfire”.

“Some news websites today have disseminated reports that “yesterday as a result of Azerbaijani gunfire a Nissan Patriot vehicle of an Armenian military base battalion commander was burnt”. During the everyday activities of the troops such incidents aren’t ruled out, exchange of fire happens every day at the border, which results in both our and adversary military equipment being damaged. In the direction of Nakhijevan, particularly the mentioned direction, the situation is relatively stable and controllable, there are no concerning developments.

The incident took place in the neutral zone in the area of new reinforcements being built by the Armenian Armed Forces, indeed the vehicle burned down, however the vehicle doesn’t serve the battalion commander.

As a result of responsive actions by the Armenian Armed Forces units the adversary always gets suppressed, but unlike some Armenian media outlets the Azerbaijani ones unfortunately never report it”, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan