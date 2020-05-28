Armenia, Artsakh are common security zone – PM Pashinyan meets with Artsakh’s President

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan. ARMENPRESS reports this is the 1st official meeting between them since Arayik Harutyunyan assumed the post.

‘’Today we mark one of the most glorious victories of our people, the day of the heroic battle of Sardarapat and the Republic Day, which has a great symbolism for us. It shows how leaders can alter the fate of the country and people. This day has a very important message and its symbolic that we hold our 1st official meeting in official Yerevan on this day’’, Pashinyan said.

The PM said that following the national elections of Artsakh new chances have emerged for Armenia and Artsakh to enter a stage of long-term strategic projects.

‘’Our strategies and programs should be maximally synchronized, in order to achieve a greater synergistic effect. During this process we have discussed numerous issues related to the organization of our joint efforts in the spheres of agriculture, industry and technologies. As refers to security, Armenia and Artsakh are a common security zone, and from this perspective our activities and challenges are obvious, and I am confident that we will be able to manage the challenges in collaboration with each other, leading our fatherland to a path of strategic and sustainable development’’, the PM said.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on Republic Day, adding that he expects the direct assistance of the Prime Minister of Armenia for making Artsakh more prosperous.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan