Armenia’s Institute of Molecular Biology plans to produce 1000-2000 coronavirus test kits daily

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences will send the test kits produced by it for diagnosing the novel coronavirus disease to the healthcare ministry in coming days, the National Academy of Sciences told Armenpress.

“We have received all the necessary materials for making 100,000 test kits, currently we are conducting experiments. We are working with the ministry of healthcare and the national center for disease control and prevention”, Director of the Institute Arsen Arakelyan told President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Radik Martirosyan.

Arakelyan said after the experiment period they are planning to produce nearly 1000-2000 test kits daily.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan