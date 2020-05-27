Armenia-Russia military cooperation is quite close – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia’s military cooperation with Armenia is quite close, Regionmonitor reports.

“We assess the relations as allied relations. This relates to both within the CSTO and our bilateral ties. The military cooperation is quite close”, the Russian minister said at a press conference summing up the results of the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Lavrov added that there is a Russian military base in Armenia which assists in keeping the stability and security in the region.

“As for the military-technical cooperation and support, that we provide to Armenia, here as well quite close and productive works are being carried out”, the Russian FM said.

Mr. Lavrov said this work is constant, daily and professional, and there is no problem in this regard.

On May 26 the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers took place in a video conference format. Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanayan also participated in the session and delivered remarks.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan