Artsakh President appoints new Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism of Artsakh, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said live on Facebook, adding that Shahramanyan has been bestowed with the title of major-general.

Before this Samvel Shahramanyan was serving as Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh.

“In addition, I have great expectations with this important ministry, especially with the military patriotic upbringing part. A new ministry has been established, it has not been renamed”, he said.

