President of Artsakh appoints new Police Chief

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees on May 26, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the decrees lieutenant-general Lyova Mnatsakanyan was released from the post of the head of the Artsakh Republic Police upon his own request.

Colonel of the Police Ashot Hakobjanyan was appointed head of the Artsakh Republic Police being released from the position of deputy head of the Artsakh Republic Police.

Head of the Artsakh Republic Police, Colonel of the Police Ashot Hakobjanyan was conferred the rank of the major-general of the Police.