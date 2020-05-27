Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. According to the information received from Brussels Airlines, regular flights on the Yerevan-Brussels-Yerevan route will be resumed on June 27, the Zvartnots Airport told Armenpress.

According to the schedule, from June 27 to July 11, flights will be operated once a week, every Saturday, and from July 14 to August 29, every Tuesday and Saturday.

“We would also like to inform that we will provide information on resumption of the rest of the airlines as soon as we receive official information”, the statement says.