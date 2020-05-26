President of Artsakh makes new appointments

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed several decrees on May 26, his Office told Armenpress.

Arthur Petrosyan was appointed first deputy head of the President's Office.

Arayik Lazaryan was released from the post of head of the Administration of Governmental Affairs of the President's Office-first deputy head of the President's Office and appointed head of the Administration of Governmental Affairs of the President's Office.

David Babayan was appointed adviser to the Artsakh Republic President and released from the post of head of the Central Information Department of the President's Office - deputy head of the President's Office.

Vahram Poghosyan was appointed head of the Central Information Department of the President's Office - deputy head of the President's Office.