We regret that health minister’s remarks gave rise to misunderstanding, political manipulation– spox

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan has issued a statement regarding the minister’s earlier remarks about the coronavirus situation in Georgia.

“We highly appreciate the close cooperation we have with our Georgian partners in withstanding this challenge which doesn’t recognize borders. The spirit of cooperation prevails in our relationship, and there is no need whatsoever to convey elements of artificial competition to it. It is on this very logic that we have built and will continue developing our sectoral partnership. We regret that the minister’s remarks have caused misunderstanding and political manipulation. All countries have their national systems and national strategies on withstanding the pandemic, whose top priority is to target all existing problems maximally effectively by taking into consideration the specificities of each situation. We wish our Georgian partners continuous success in the fight against the pandemic,” Nikoghosyan said.

