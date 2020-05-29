Kamo Aghajanyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Kamo Aghajanyan has been appointed Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh after being relieved from the post of deputy police chief, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said live on Facebook.

President Harutyunyan said he is convinced that they will be able to develop the National Security Service with joint efforts.

“Here I attach importance to the cooperation with Armenia. We will need new, qualitative changes, and we have agreed with the authorities of Armenia that this service is going to give quite a serious cooperation quality”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan