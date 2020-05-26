We deal with 2nd wave of coronavirus – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is in rather a serious situation in terms of the spread of the novel coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in an on-line briefing.

''In fact we can say we deal with the 2nd wave of the coronavirus. Our recent discussions were for understanding and analyzing the reasons of the situation. For a few days we have been discussing the following issue – are the rules established by the Commandant's Office in line with the situation? The conclusion of our expert discussions is unambiguous – the rules established by the Commandant's Office are in line with the situation and they are effective by nature. The problem remains the observance of rules'', Pashinyan emphasized.

PM Pashinyan is confident that the observance of rules will not only improve the situation but will also bring the country near victory against coronavirus pandemic.

By 11:00, May 26 Armenia recorded a total of 7402 coronavirus cases. 3220 have recovered and 4052 are active cases. Death toll is 91. A total of 52,554 tests have been done.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan