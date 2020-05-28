Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the message runs as follows,։

‘’From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we extend our blessings and congratulations to our people in the Homeland and the Diaspora, on the occasion of the First Armenian Republic Day.

Today we commemorate the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia, which sets an example for us to succeed, in the spirit of patriotism, faith, and unity.

On this cherished day we turn our gaze to the Sardarapat Memorial – the glorification of the freedom-loving and heroic struggle of our people; the celebrated victory achieved in the heroic battles of May at the sacrifice of the selfless struggle of the Armenian army, soldiers, and clergies.

Today we pay tribute to the Armenian Pontiff Gevork V of Blessed Memory, who strengthened the spirit of the brave Armenians with his valiant outlook and inspiring words; and played an undeniable role in the enlightened task of achieving victories.

Defending the Homeland during the heroic battles of May, with their utmost efforts, our people restored our national statehood after a long wait. They devoted all their efforts, and the lives of their children, to fulfill the right to live freely in their ancient cradle with the vision of peaceful progress.

Dear beloved, it is our duty to make efforts inspired with that bright vision for the sake of a powerful homeland, the fulfillment of a prosperous and secure life for our people, and our cherished national aspirations.

We are confident, that our people, who have overcome many harsh days, will overcome the current challenges facing our nation and country with a patriotic spirit and united efforts, holding high the flag of independent statehood, faithful to Christian values, and the sacred faith of our fathers towards God.

We pray and ask Almighty God to keep our native land and the whole world in peace under His Holy Right Hand, supporting the Armenian nation to achieve new successes in our national and patriotic life.

May the mercy and grace of God be with us, everyone, today and always. Amen’’.