ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Attempts for military solution to NK conflict will be disastrous for Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan
Armenian Armed Forces increased types of military equipment in direction of Nakhijevan in 2019
PM inspects new missile systems of Armenian military
Armenia receives new Russian 4+ generation fighter jets
Macron signs law ratifying Armenia-EU agreement
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
Dialogue in Armenia-US relations raised to new level in 2019 – expert
IMF Executive Board concludes first review under Stand-By Arrangement for Armenia
EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries
Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months
Mass media helps Government to be transparent – PM Pashinyan
81.5% of respondents trust Armenia’s PM - poll
Ex-president’s nephew Narek Sargsyan jailed pending trial
TV station owner Armen Tavadyan jailed
Signature bond imposed on Tovmasyan as measure of restraint
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead
Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold
Voting reveals top 10 sportsmen of Armenia
Mkhitaryan’s famous scorpion kick among BBC Football's Most Memorable Moments from the 2010s
Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia