ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

 

 

Attempts for military solution to NK conflict will be disastrous for Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan

 

 

Armenian Armed Forces increased types of military equipment in direction of Nakhijevan in 2019

 

 

PM inspects new missile systems of Armenian military

 

 

Armenia receives new Russian 4+ generation fighter jets

 

 

Macron signs law ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

 

 

2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist

 

 

Dialogue in Armenia-US relations raised to new level in 2019 – expert

 

 

IMF Executive Board concludes first review under Stand-By Arrangement for Armenia

 

 

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

 

 

Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months

 

 

Mass media helps Government to be transparent – PM Pashinyan

 

 

81.5% of respondents trust Armenia’s PM - poll

 

 

Ex-president’s nephew Narek Sargsyan jailed pending trial

 

 

TV station owner Armen Tavadyan jailed

 

 

Signature bond imposed on Tovmasyan as measure of restraint

 

 

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead

 

 

Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold

 

 

Voting reveals top 10 sportsmen of Armenia

 

 

Mkhitaryan’s famous scorpion kick among BBC Football's Most Memorable Moments from the 2010s

 

 

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia




