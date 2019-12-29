ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

Attempts for military solution to NK conflict will be disastrous for Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan

Armenian Armed Forces increased types of military equipment in direction of Nakhijevan in 2019

PM inspects new missile systems of Armenian military

Armenia receives new Russian 4+ generation fighter jets

Macron signs law ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist

Dialogue in Armenia-US relations raised to new level in 2019 – expert

IMF Executive Board concludes first review under Stand-By Arrangement for Armenia

EAEU expands geography of free trade deals: Armenian products become competitive in many countries

Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 7.5% in 11 months

Mass media helps Government to be transparent – PM Pashinyan

81.5% of respondents trust Armenia’s PM - poll

Ex-president’s nephew Narek Sargsyan jailed pending trial

TV station owner Armen Tavadyan jailed

Signature bond imposed on Tovmasyan as measure of restraint

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead

Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold

Voting reveals top 10 sportsmen of Armenia

Mkhitaryan’s famous scorpion kick among BBC Football's Most Memorable Moments from the 2010s

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia