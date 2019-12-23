Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Elections of president of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and FFA executive committee were held today during the FFA extraordinary meeting.

Two candidates were running for the FFA President: Armen Melikbekyan and Tovmas Grigoryan.

UEFA and FIFA representatives welcomed the meeting participants.

Before the launch of the extraordinary meeting representative of the Vanadzor football academy and FFA presidential candidate Tovmas Grigoryan expressed complaint, claiming that the procedure of today’s meeting has been violated.

24 out of 25 delegates participated in the meeting.

Before the voting the extraordinary meeting elected an audit committee, thereafter a decision was made to hold the election in closed voting format.

Based on the results of the voting Armen Melikbekyan was elected as FFA President. A total of 23 delegates participated in the voting. Melikbekyan received 13 votes, and Tovmas Grigoryan – 7 votes. 3 ballots were declared invalid.

On September 22, 2018 Armen Melikbekyan was elected as member of the FFA Executive Committee, and then was appointed as FFA General Secretary.

