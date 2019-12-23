Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Elections of president of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and FFA executive committee were held today during the FFA extraordinary meeting.

Two candidates were running for the FFA President: Armen Melikbekyan and Tovmas Grigoryan.

UEFA and FIFA representatives welcomed the meeting participants.

Before the launch of the extraordinary meeting representative of the Vanadzor football academy and FFA presidential candidate Tovmas Grigoryan expressed complaint, claiming that the procedure of today’s meeting has been violated.

24 out of 25 delegates participated in the meeting.

Before the voting the extraordinary meeting elected an audit committee, thereafter a decision was made to hold the election in closed voting format.

Based on the results of the voting Armen Melikbekyan was elected as FFA President. A total of 23 delegates participated in the voting. Melikbekyan received 13 votes, and Tovmas Grigoryan – 7 votes. 3 ballots were declared invalid.

On September 22, 2018 Armen Melikbekyan was elected as member of the FFA Executive Committee, and then was appointed as FFA General Secretary.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration