Signature bond imposed on Tovmasyan as measure of restraint

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after being questioned and charged, Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan told reporters that a signature bond has been imposed against him as a measure of restraint.

Tovmasyan said he has refused to testify to authorities.

“This process is a political one, and not a legal one”, he said, dismissing the charges as having nothing to do with the legal process. He said his lawyers have advised him not to give further details.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan