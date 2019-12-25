Mass media helps Government to be transparent – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan met with th representatives of mass media on the eve of the New Year. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated them on the occasion of the coming holidays and wished them health, happiness and success.

“Following the non violent, velvet, popular revolution of 2018 I have had a number of opportunities to announce that following the revolution media in Armenia has been more free than ever”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that. Of course, there are some problems, including the fact that sometimes journalists fall victim to hate speech in social media. “In this sense the Government and personally me face the same problem and of course, I agree and I am ready and invite you to deal together with that issue”, he said.

PM Pashinyan also referred to the cases of attacks against media outlets and cases of impeding their activities. “Unfortunately, such cases have also been recorded. Investigation is underway and I am confident that all the cases will be properly investigated”, Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the role of mass media, Pashinyan noted that it helps the Government to achieve one of the key goals of the Government – total transparency. Nikol Pashinyan also highlighted the fact that the activities of mass media help the Government and all its members to be more professional and responsible.

PM Pashinyan one again congratulated the representatives of mass media, their families and friends on coming New Year and Easter.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan