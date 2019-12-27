Macron signs law ratifying Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron signed the law ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian Embassy in France.

“By this France completed the ratification process of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU”, spokesperson of MFA Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said.

The CEPA between Armenia and the EU was signed on November 24, 2017. So far Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Armenia have ratified the agreement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan