BREAKING NEWS: Simon Martirosyan likely to get Nurudinov’s Rio 2016 gold

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medalist, might be awarded Ruslan Nurudinov’s gold due to the Uzbek athlete’s doping results, Armenian Weightlifting Team head coach Pashik Alaverdyan said at a news conference.

“The international federation has already congratulated us for Simon Martirosyan’s gold medal, because 2016 Olympic Games champion Ruslan Nurudinov’s 2012 London Olympic Games doping tests were positive”, he said.

Simon Martirosyan may get the 2016 Rio gold medal in 2020 January.

