Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Ex-president’s nephew Narek Sargsyan jailed pending trial

Ex-president’s nephew Narek Sargsyan jailed pending trial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24. ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has approved the prosecutor’s motion to remand Narek Sargsyan into custody pending trial.

Narek Sargsyan, a nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, was extradited to Armenia from Czech Republic on December 21. He had been declared wanted by Armenian authorities in summer of 2018 and was apprehended in Prague in December in pursuance of an international arrest warrant.

Narek Sargsyan is charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives and drug trafficking.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2683 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2643 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 1979 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 1962 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 21:41, 12.19.2019
Viewed 1851 times
Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration