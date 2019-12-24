Ex-president’s nephew Narek Sargsyan jailed pending trial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24. ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has approved the prosecutor’s motion to remand Narek Sargsyan into custody pending trial.

Narek Sargsyan, a nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, was extradited to Armenia from Czech Republic on December 21. He had been declared wanted by Armenian authorities in summer of 2018 and was apprehended in Prague in December in pursuance of an international arrest warrant.

Narek Sargsyan is charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives and drug trafficking.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan