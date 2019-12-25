Dialogue in Armenia-US relations raised to new level in 2019 – expert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. In 2019 activeness was registered in the Armenian-American relations, a number of important developments took place between the two sides, Expert on international studies Liana Hovhannisyan told a press conference in Armenpress, stating that new activity directions opened between Armenia and the United States.

“During the year a number of bilateral meetings at the level of top officials were held. When we look at the dynamics of the meetings and compare them with the course of the previous years, it becomes clear that this year the number of meetings has been higher. This shows that the two sides are willing to clarify and expand the cooperation areas”, Liana Hovhannisyan said.

She highlighted the fact that this year the dialogue in the Armenia-US relations was raised to a new level. Armenia and the US launched a strategic dialogue. It enables the sides to clarify the cooperation spheres and carry out a targeted work on this direction. The clarified spheres have both commercial direction and energetic, innovative direction. This year the two sides launched the format of a strategic dialogue. At the first session it was stated that the USAID has already started a 2-year program. In addition, the US Embassy made a statement informing that in 2018 the US funding increased by 40%.

The next important event during 2019 was the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to the United States. According to Liana Hovhannisyan, although this visit took place on the sidelines of the UN summit, but very important meetings were held which can contribute to the development of the Armenian-US ties. The expert highlighted the meeting with the businessmen which allowed getting first-hand information about the ongoing reforms in Armenia. The PM’s visit to the Silicon Valley was also important as a major result was recorded during this visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan